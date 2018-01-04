UPDATE: Statewide warming centers open, Ban on tractor-trailers continues

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor Gina Raimondo held her second press briefing of the day just after 5 p.m. At this time she says the greatest dangers are low temperatures and the possibility of power outages.

As of that briefing only a small number of outages had been reported in the state. The Governor said that National Grid has been able to quickly restore the ones that have popped up, but, as the night continues Raimondo wants people to be prepared.

“If it is going to be more than a couple of hours it is safest to leave your house,” said Raimondo. “Don’t try to tough it out.”

All cities and towns in Rhode Island do have warming centers open. In addition, the Governor has opened up five statewide centers to be manned by the National Guard. Those locations are at URI, Rhode Island College’s Providence Campus, and CCRI campuses in Newport, Lincoln and Warwick.

The snow is expected to stop in the state between 6 and 7, but state officials are still urging everyone to stay off the roads.

“The roads are still not safe to travel on,” said Raimondo.

Earlier in the day Governor Raimondo implemented a ban on tractor-trailer trucks through 9 p.m. That ban will remain in effect.

Currently the Department of Transportation has hundreds of plows out manning the roads.

“Please give our plows plenty of room to do their job do not try to pass them,” said RI DOT Director Peter Alviti at the 12:30 briefing.

As of 4 p.m. Rhode Island State Police had responded to 121 calls for service and investigated 7 minor crashes. In addition, troopers assisted 89 vehicles off the roadway and have towed 16 vehicles since 6 Thursday morning.

The Governor has not declared a state of emergency and at this point says she does not think it is necessary.

