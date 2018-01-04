RIPTA suspends service due to storm - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RIPTA suspends service due to storm

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) —The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will end bus service by 2pm. 

“RIPTA apologizes for any inconveniences and reminds the public that safety remains our top priority,” said the Director of Public Affairs Barbara Polichetti in a press release. “RIPTA is continuing to work with state emergency officials as we focus first on safety, and second on attempting to accommodate as many passengers as possible.”

RIPTA will announce service impacts for Friday, as soon as a decision is made. 

For the latest updates you can visit: https://www.ripta.com/service-alerts or follow RIPTA on Facebook @RideRIPTA and Twitter @RIPTA_RI.

(C) WLNE 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.