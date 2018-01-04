RIPTA suspends service due to storm

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) —The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will end bus service by 2pm.

“RIPTA apologizes for any inconveniences and reminds the public that safety remains our top priority,” said the Director of Public Affairs Barbara Polichetti in a press release. “RIPTA is continuing to work with state emergency officials as we focus first on safety, and second on attempting to accommodate as many passengers as possible.”

RIPTA will announce service impacts for Friday, as soon as a decision is made.

For the latest updates you can visit: https://www.ripta.com/service-alerts or follow RIPTA on Facebook @RideRIPTA and Twitter @RIPTA_RI.

