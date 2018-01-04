More than 100 plows out in Providence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

More than 100 plows out in Providence

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — More than 100 plows have been out in Providence since 2 a.m. Thursday working to keep up with the snow.

ABC 6 News tagged along with a plow driver tackling the streets of the city who said this storm is particularly tricky because of the freezing temperatures heading our way.

“The visibility is really bad,” said driver Michael Pulio. He says as soon as he gets roads cleared they are quickly covered back up with a blanket of snow.

As the temperatures continue to drop the concern for crews is icy conditions.

"The lack of visibility and the snow is starting to accumulate but the winds are blowing the snow around which has an impact on all of our drivers," said Mike Borg the Director of Public Works in Providence.

Crews are not salting roads in Providence just let for now they are just working to keep them as clear as possible. Later tonight 2,500 tons of a salt sand mixture will be used.

“Right now we are not putting any materials down because if we are doing that and we're plowing we will  just plow that into the curb, we're just  plowing to stay on top of the snow sometime after the snow lets up and switch back into material and get it back down to the pavement as best as we can,” said Borg.

(C) WLNE 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.