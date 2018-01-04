More than 100 plows out in Providence

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — More than 100 plows have been out in Providence since 2 a.m. Thursday working to keep up with the snow.

ABC 6 News tagged along with a plow driver tackling the streets of the city who said this storm is particularly tricky because of the freezing temperatures heading our way.

“The visibility is really bad,” said driver Michael Pulio. He says as soon as he gets roads cleared they are quickly covered back up with a blanket of snow.

As the temperatures continue to drop the concern for crews is icy conditions.



"The lack of visibility and the snow is starting to accumulate but the winds are blowing the snow around which has an impact on all of our drivers," said Mike Borg the Director of Public Works in Providence.

Crews are not salting roads in Providence just let for now they are just working to keep them as clear as possible. Later tonight 2,500 tons of a salt sand mixture will be used.

“Right now we are not putting any materials down because if we are doing that and we're plowing we will just plow that into the curb, we're just plowing to stay on top of the snow sometime after the snow lets up and switch back into material and get it back down to the pavement as best as we can,” said Borg.

