Mayor Elorza offers update on conditions in Providence

By John Krinjak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- City officials were doing their best Thursday to keep up with the snow, while most residents heeded the warnings and stayed warm inside.

Mayor Jorge Elorza says he hopes people remain home Thursday evening so crews can continue to do their job.

In Providence the wind has led to blowing and drifting, making for treacherous travel.

We were downtown Thursday afternoon, where extremely high winds made for whiteout conditions near City Hall.

A few brave drivers--and even some pedestrians--did decide to venture out.

We caught up with Elorza outside City Hall.

He says although power outages haven't been much of an issue so far, they are a possibility as we had into the evening hours. 

"If anyone sees downed power lines please call 911 or if there's any calls for city services please call 311 right away. We stand here at the ready. Of course schools are canceled for tomorrow due to the extreme cold, and we're also activating and working with the state in many of our warming centers. So if there's anyone in need please call 311 or visit the city's website, you can get the latest information on our warming centers.," said Elorza. 

Elorza says he expects to have all streets plowed curb to curb by Friday morning. 

