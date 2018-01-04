"Emergency supplier" stores remain open during winter storm

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- Many businesses were forced to close Thursday due to the winter storm.

But others had to be open to make sure folks could buy supplies in case of an emergency.

The Home Depot in Providence is designated as an "emergency supplier"--staying open for any local authorities or homeowners who might be in an emergency situation due to the storm.

Employees worked throughout the day to keep those essential supplies in stock--everything from scrapers to snowblowers, even generators.

Some people came in after weather-related emergencies in their homes.

"A lot of times what'll happen is a water heater will blow or a pipe will blow in these cases, and not having running water is a big problem in your house. So those are some of those last-minute essentials or heat-sometimes the electrical system will blow and they need a fuse or something like that. So it's really important for us to stay open for the community," said Home Depot manager Marcelo Arantes.

Though things did quiet down as the afternoon went on, the manager tells us the store was actually pretty busy Thursday morning--with some folks waiting until the snow started falling to get items like shovels and ice melt.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018