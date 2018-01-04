Residents begin digging out after winter wallop

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) -- As folks in Cranston emerged from their homes following this winter wallop, the familiar hum of snowblowers filled the night.

"It's slow going. When we get out to the open parts here the wind is kicking up pretty hard," said Dave Roberts of Cranston.

The whipping winds made shoveling and snowblowing counterproductive at times.

"I would say it's pretty awful so far since it's about 14 inches. It's windy. The wind just keeps blowing it back when you shovel it, as you see right now. It's pretty terrible," said Fitzgerald Martinelli of Cranston.

"Yeah, it's been tough but we're young, we're strong guys. We can handle it," said Joulien Martinelli of Cranston.

It was a similar scene outside T.F. Green Airport, with crews working hard to clear runways and parking lots.

Inside the terminal it was a virtual ghost town.

The arrival and departure boards were a sea of red--with almost every flight for Thursday night canceled.

On the roads, though, travel was resuming Thursday night.

Drivers told us the conditions were much improved.

"Much better than earlier today. The crews are really out there. They did actually a fantastic job on the side streets," said Carmen Stewart of Cranston

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018