State officials break down their snow response

By: Rebecca Turco

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – State officials are thanking Rhode Islanders for listening staying off the roads.

It helped the plows get the job done faster. More than 440 RIDOT and vendor plows had the task of clearing the highways yesterday.

And their work is not over. The strong winds are pushing some of the snow from snowbanks back onto the highways.

"It's certainly not the level of effort that we had at the peak of the storm last night, but we'll have crews attending to those kind of issues," explained Peter Alviti, RIDOT Director.

It was also all hands on deck for State Police. Troopers responded to nearly 130 spin-outs and eight minor crashes.

"This was a good test for us,” said Col. Ann Assumpico. “I think everybody did well, but we have to get ready for the next one."

