Rhody Rolls To Sixth Straight Win, Gets First Road Victory

Rhode Island never trailed, putting in a dominant effort to win at George Washington, 81-60, Saturday afternoon. The victory was the sixth in a row for the Rams, and 11th straight against conference opponents - the longest streak in program history.

Rhody (11-3, 3-0 Atlantic 10) opened the game on a 10-0 run, forcing five turnovers in the first 5:03. The Colonials (8-8, 1-2 A-10) responded with eight unanswered points to cut the lead to 10-8. However, Fatts Russell hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push it 16-8. A 17-0 run by the Rams extended the lead to 33-11 following a Jarvis Garrett steal and layup with 6:06 left in the half. URI led by many as 25 points before taking a 46-23 advantage into the break.

Rhody widened the gap to as many as 32 points before George Washington used an 11-0 run to make the score 69-51 with 7:44 to go. The lead was never truly challenged though, as the Rams coasted to their third conference win in as many games.

Inside the Box Score

Senior Jared Terrell scored a game-high 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting from the floor. He was 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

Senior Andre Berry registered 17 points and five rebounds. He was 6-for-9 frome the field and a perfect 5-of-5 from the foul line.

Redshirt senior E.C. Matthews finished with 12 points and six rebounds, giving the Rams a third double-figure scorer.

Sophomore Jeff Dowtin had nine points with nine assists and just three turnovers in 31 minutes.

Sophomore Cyril Langevine recorded a game-high 10 rebounds to go with eight points. It was his third time in five games with double-digit rebounds.

The 23 first-half points scored by George Washington were the fewest Rhode Island has allowed in a half this season.

The Rams shot 58.3 percent (7-for-12) from 3-point range in the first half.

Overall, Rhody was 53.4 percent from the floor, with 15 assists on 31 field goals.

The win was the first in three trips to the Smith Center for head coach Dan Hurley.

Stat of the Game

6 – In addition to being the sixth win in a row, Rhode Island also set a program record by winning its sixth straight Atlantic 10 road game, dating back to last season. Including the three wins at last year's Atlantic 10 championship, the Rams have now defeated A-10 opponents in nine consecutive games outside of Kingston.

What's Next

Rhode Island is back on the road Tuesday night at Saint Louis. The game will air on CBSSN and is set to tip at 7 p.m. (Eastern).