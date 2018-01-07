Richmond woman found dead after walking away from home, spending hours outside

By News Staff

RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) – A woman who left her home Friday night died after spending several hours outside in the cold, police say.

Richmond Police responded to a residence shortly after 11:00 p.m. Friday for a report of a 20-year-old female, whose name has not been released, who had last been seen leaving the area of the home on foot around 10:15 p.m.

Following a search of the area a Richmond Police Officer located the missing woman down a step and rocky embankment along a brook close to Carolina Nooseneck Road just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday. The woman was wet and breathing but unconscious.

The woman was transported by ambulance to South County and then to Rhode Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead several hours later.

No further information about the incident or why the woman left her home are available at this time.

