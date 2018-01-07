P-Bruins Lose To Syracuse as McIntyre's Struggles Continue

The Providence Bruins fell to the Syracuse Crunch Sunday afternoon in a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals. The P-Bruins got goals from Matt Beleskey, Peter Cehlarik and Anders Bjork while Zane McIntyre made his 20th start of the season in net.

Syracuse jumped out to a quick lead, scoring just 17 seconds into the opening period. Off a pass from Adam Erne, Michael Bournival scored his tenth goal of the season on a turnaround shot in the crease to give the Crunch a 1-0 lead. Providence responded at 12:51 with Beleskey’s third goal of the season. Colby Cave took a wrist-shot from the point that Connor Ingram initially stopped, but could not control. Flying in from the right side, Beleskey cleaned up the mess in the crease to tie the score 1-1. However, a beautiful feed from Mathieu Joseph setup Matthew Peca for a one-time score less than two minutes later and Syracuse took a 2-1 lead into the locker room.

The P-Bruins rookies took over the second period, giving Providence their first lead of the night. Cehlarik tied the game 4:36 into the period, taking a feed from Forsbacka Karlsson and firing a shot from the left dot. The puck went past Ingram’s glove for his fifth goal of the season as the P-Bruins knotted things up 2-2. Bjork followed that up with a power play goal at 12:50, giving him his second goal in as many nights. Rob O’Gara passed him the puck at the left dot, and Bjork fired a slap-shot to the top right corner and in for his second goal of the season. Forsbacka Karlsson picked up his second assist of the night on the play as Providence entered the break up 3-2.

It was all Syracuse in the third period, as they stormed back to take a lead they would not relinquish. Just 3:48 into the period, Carter Verhaeghe sent a centering pass from the right wing corner to Mitchell Stephens at the point. He wristed one by McIntyre for his tenth goal of the season and the game was tied again at 3-3. The Crunch used a face-off win to take the lead, as at 7:26 Kevin Lynch won the draw out to Erne at the top of the right circle. His tenth goal of the season beat McIntyre, as Syracuse won by a 4-3 final.

McIntyre stopped 30 of 34 shots while Ingram stopped 21 of 24. Providence was 1-4 on the power play and 2-2 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action Friday at the Dunk when they take on the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7:05pm.

