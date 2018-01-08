Cranston Police searching for missing woman

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The search continues Monday morning for an elderly Cranston woman who disappeared over the weekend. Police are now asking for the public’s help in tracking her down.

The frigid weather has only made the search for Sharon Garber, 74, much more urgent as time goes on.

Family members say the 74 year-old walked away from her home on West Blue Ridge Road early Sunday morning.

Garber is described as a white woman approximately 5-foot, 4-inches tall and 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Cranston Police have thoroughly searched the Garden Hills section of the city on Sunday, but found no signs of Garber.

Anyone who has seen Gerber or may have information to here whereabouts is asked to contact the Cranston Police Department at 401-942-2211.

