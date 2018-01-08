Portsmouth fire destroys home

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — A mobile home was destroyed and two others were damaged in a fire in Portsmouth.

Firefighters were called to a home on North Drive at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames. In addition, two other neighboring homes were also damaged in the fire.

Officials told ABC6 News that the two people who lived inside and their pets all got out safely.

The Red Cross is assisting those affected by the fire.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018