Barnstable woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman is under arrest after a deadly hit-and-run in Barnstable.

Police arrested 33-year-old Sarah Hunt who turned herself in this weekend in connection to a fatal accident.

Barnstable Police say Hunt was driving the car that killed a 62-year-old man.

The incident happened near the Bell Tower Mall on Falmouth Road on Friday night.

Investigators say Hunt confessed to the crime and will be arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court

