Toll Gate High School closed today due to pipes burst

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Toll Gate High School in Warwick closed Monday after two pipes burst.

The first pipe burst was discovered at approximately 5 a.m. Monday morning in the auditorium, which set off the alarm.

Later, a second pipe burst but this time in the cafeteria.

Students were relocated to Winman Junior High where they will wait for buses and parents to pick them up and take them home for the day.

Superintendent Philip Thornton told ABC6 News that they are hopeful they will be able to open back up Tuesday, but it is too early to say at this point.

