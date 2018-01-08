Toll Gate High School closed today due to pipes burst - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Toll Gate High School closed today due to pipes burst

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: News@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Toll Gate High School in Warwick closed Monday after two pipes burst.

The first pipe burst was discovered at approximately 5 a.m. Monday morning in the auditorium, which set off the alarm.

Later, a second pipe burst but  this time in the cafeteria.

Students were relocated to Winman Junior High where they will wait for buses and parents to pick them up and take them home for the day.

Superintendent Philip Thornton told ABC6 News that they are hopeful they will be able to open back up Tuesday, but it is too early to say at this point.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.