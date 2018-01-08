Body pulled from ashes in Providence

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A body was pulled from the ashes of a Providence house fire Monday morning.

A woman who lived in the Bowdoin Street building had been unaccounted for following a four-alarm fire that took place early Saturday morning.

The medical examiner was on the scene Monday morning and took the body for identification.

Temperatures were extremely cold Saturday, which made it difficult for firefighters to battle the flames.

In total, four homes were damaged and seven residents and two firefighters were sent to the hospital.

There is still no word on what caused the fire.

