Police: Man steals rent money from 60-year-old woman

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — A man was arrested for his connection to stealing rent money from a 60-year-old woman.

Fall River Police said in a press release that officers responded to SRTA Bus Terminal on Sunday, where a 60-year-old woman told officers a man stole her rent money off the bed she was counting it on.

The man, identified as Daniel Garrison, 52, refused to return the money when asked, police said. Garrison then took the victim’s cell phone and broke it when the 60-year-old said she was calling the police.

After searching around Hall Street, officers were able to locate and take Garrison into custody where he was charged with the following:

Larceny from a Person.

Assault and Battery on a Person over 60.

Witness Intimidation.

