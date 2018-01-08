UPDATE: Missing elderly man found safe - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Missing elderly man found safe

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — An elderly man with dementia reported missing on Monday was located by authorities. 

Mr. John Saul, 87, was located in Bourne, Massachusetts around 6:00 p.m., after he was last seen around noon the area if Route 6 West and Route 10, in the Providence area.

It was believed that he was returning to his home in Cranston and was driving a black 2011 Volkswagon Jetta with Rhode Island license plates reading: LV730.

Cranston Police described Saul as a white male, with blue eyes with grey and balding hair. He stands around 5’7’’ and weighs around 145lbs.

Police noted there was another silver alert issued for Mr. Saul back in April 2017, where he was found in Bolyston, Massachusetts.

The Cranston Police Department would like to thank everyone that helped with the search. 

