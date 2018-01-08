Burst pipe forces Warwick city offices to relocate

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A burst water pipe in Warwick City Hall is forcing some city offices to change location while repairs are made.

City officials told ABC6 News on Monday the following departments will relocate to John Greene Elementary School building on Draper Avenue:

Building Department

City Council Office

Community Development

MIS Department

Personnel Department

Planning Department

Tax Assessors

Meanwhile, the Tax Collector’s Office will be moved to the lower level conference room inside City Hall.

“The online payment portal remains available to those who need to pay tax bills and can be accessed via the City’s website,” said Courtney Marciano with Mayor Avedisian’s office.

“Crews are currently onsite setting up the temporary facility. Constituents are advised that certain departments may have limited availabilities during this time. Full capabilities are projected for the start of business Wednesday morning.”

It is believed the City Hall Annex will remain closed for the next 2-6 weeks, although there is no official timeline on when the building will reopen.

The pipe that burst caused heavy water damage to the Annex building and its offices, officials stated.

At this time damages are still being assessed.

For the most updated information, you can visit the City’s website: www.warwickri.gov or call Warwick City Hall at: 401-738-2000.

