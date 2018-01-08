6-10 Connector design begins, construction to start next year

By Alana Cerrone

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) - Under the Huntington Ave. viaduct bridge, one of seven in the 6-10 interchange pinned as structurally deficient, state officials announce the latest details in its scheduled revamping.

RIDOT has awarded its largest-ever contract, $248 million, to ‘6-10 Constructors’ to design and rebuild the interchange.

80% of the $410 million project will be federally funded.

The project is part of RhodeWorks, the 10-year infrastructure plan funded in part by truck tolls, which Governor Gina Raimondo says will begin next month.

Temporary supports on 6-10 bridges like the Huntington Ave. viaduct, have cost the state millions of dollars, and permanent rebuilding has been delayed for decades.

"About 100,000 vehicles pass over this exchange everyday, and they deserve to have the peace of mind that they're going to get to the other side safely."

The design process is scheduled to wrap up in about a year. The entire project is slated to be completed in 2023.

