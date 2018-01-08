Water damage closes second Cranston school

By John Krinjak

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) -- Mother Nature is causing major headaches for parents and students in Cranston.

Cranston East High School was forced to close Monday and Tuesday due to water damage thanks to a burst pipe.

School officials did a walk-through with a contractor Monday night at Cranston East, assessing the damage and the cleanup so far, after that burst pipe sent water cascading throughout the building Monday morning.

The water caused damaged to several classrooms and about 150 computers.

"The amount of damage is incredible. It's devastating to us," said Cranston School Superintendent Jeannine Nota-Masse.

School officials hope to re-open Cranston East on Wednesday.

Across town, more bad news, as the cleanup continues at Edgewood Highland Elementary following a water main break last week that left the lower level severely damaged.

"It may take up to a month to clean the building, make sure that it is adequately sanitized to allow students to go back into that lower level of the building," said Nota-Masse.

Officials are working to relocate the entire school to a new location as soon as Thursday, but are not saying yet where that will be.

"People need to find child care, people need to find a place for their students to go while they're at work, and it's a very stressful situation all around," said Nota-Masse.

A similar scene has been playing out elsewhere.

Mount Hope High School in Bristol and Toll Gate High School in Warwick were both closed Monday due to water damage. Both are set to re-open Tuesday.

Parents I spoke to say their biggest concern is safety.

