Brown Men's Hockey Skates To 4-4 Tie With Maine Monday

Brown University Press Release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brent Beaudoin (Londonderry, N.H.) posted three points and Anea Ferrario (Ogden, Utah) netted his first career goal as the Brown men's hockey team skated to a 4-4 tie against No. 20 Maine in nonconference play Monday night at Meehan Auditorium.

Brown secured a its third tie in the last four games to move to 5-8-3. Maine now stands at 11-7-2.

Beaudoin recorded a goal and added two assists, while seniors Tim Lappin (St. Charles, Ill.) and Tyler Bird (Andover, Mass.) joined Ferrario as the other goal scorers for the Bears. Chase Pearson had two goals from Maine.

Rookie Luke Kania (Chicago, Ill.) made 31 saves in net for the Bears, while Rob McGovern stopped 26 shots on the other end.

Brady Keeper gave the Black Bears an early lead when he scored from the top of the right circle 3:17 into the contest.

Brown answered right back, however, as Beaudoin scored just 20 seconds into the team's second power play. After collecting a pass from Tony Stillwell (Green Bay, Wis.) in transition, Beaudoin skated right through the defense and snapped a shot past McGovern to even the score, 1-1.

Lappin gave the Bears a one-goal lead at 6:09 in the second period. The senior gainned control up top and blasted a shot through traffic for his fifth tally of the season.

After Maine responded with a pair of goals in just over a three-minute span, the Bears battled back to even the score at 14:21, as Bird tipped in Josh McArdle's shot from the blue line to make it 3-3 at the second intermission. Brown outshot Maine by a 13-7 margin in the middle frame.

Ferrario pushed the Bears back in front at 12:15 in the third period as he rifled a shot from the slot for his first career collegiate goal. Nevertheless, the back and forth action continued, when Pearson capitalized on a turnover in the offensive end and netted his second of the game to force overtime.

Kania stopped all five shots he faced in overtime to secure the tie. Maine outshot the Bears overall, 35-30.

Brown will continue its five-game home stretch on Friday against Colgate at 7 PM.