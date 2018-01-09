State Police arrest Twin River Casino worker on drug charges - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

State Police arrest Twin River Casino worker on drug charges

Posted:

By: News Staff

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Twin River Casino employee was arrested Tuesday on drug charges.

29-year-old James McKeown, of Warren, allegedly had the drugs at the casino while he was employed.

McKeown was the table game supervisor at Twin River and was charged with following:

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession/Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Schedule I- Marijuana

He was arraigned in Third District Court Tuesday and was released on $20,000 surety bail.

