Cranston schools closed due to water damage

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Cranston schools remain closed Tuesday after frigid temperatures cause water problems.

A broken pipe forced officials to cancel classes Monday at Cranston East High School.

ABC6 News was information Tuesday that Cranston East will be closed on Wednesday, January 10th.

Edgewood Highlands Elementary has been closed since last week due to several pipes having issues. It will also remain closed on Wednesday.

Cranston school officials sent ABC6 a statement Tuesday saying:

On Thursday, January 11th the Edgewood students will be attending school at the Norwood Avenue Building (205 Norwood Avenue). There is one exception the Edgewood pre-school class will be transferred to the Rhodes Elementary School on Thursday, January 11th. The district will continue to provide transportation to the students who are eligible. In order to create space in the Norwood Building the district has temporarily relocated an educational program to the Cranston High School West campus. The district will continue to transport those eligible students.

