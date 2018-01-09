Norwood School evacuated - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Norwood School evacuated

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at Norwood School in Warwick were temporarily evacuated Tuesday.

The Warwick Superintendent’s Office told ABC6 News that a custodian noticed smoke coming from a heating unit ventilator in one of the rooms at approximately 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The unit was shut off and students and staff were transported to the boys and girls club as a precaution.

The fire department was called in to assess the air quality.

The students were allowed back in the school by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

