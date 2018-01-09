Grand jury declines to indict fatal stabbing suspect

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict a Providence man who had been charged with fatally stabbing his sister's ex-boyfriend.

The attorney general's office announced Tuesday that the grand jury declined to indict 28-year-old Judex Maldonado in the Nov. 10 stabbing death of Charles Martinez.

Police say the 32-year-old Martinez showed up at his ex-girlfriend's home, and she called Maldonado.

Police say a fight ensued and Martinez was stabbed multiple times. Maldonado stayed at the scene and surrendered to police.

Maldonado had been held without bail on a murder charge since his arraignment in November.

The attorney's general's office did not say why the grand jury declined to indict.

