UPDATES: Gas leaks in Newport cause closures

By: News Staff

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Part of Thames Street  and Bellevue Ave have been closed while Newport Police and National Grid work to repair two gas leaks.

According to a post by the Newport Police Department, crews from National Grid are working the in area of Thames and Holland Streets, as well as Bellevue Ave at Parker Ave to fix  ‘grade 1’ emergencies.

“We will be closing Thames Street to southbound traffic at Dearborn Street until further notice to make the necessary repairs. Southbound traffic on Thames Street will be diverted eastbound up Dearborn Street, across Spring and eastbound up Perry Street then southbound on Bellevue Ave,” the post read.

Another post, about the leak on Bellevue Ave read as follows:

"We will be closing Bellevue Ave to northbound traffic at Narragansett Ave diverting traffic to Annandale Road until further notice to make the necessary repairs. Southbound traffic on Bellevue Ave will remain flowing as normal thru the construction zone."

Newport Police officers will help with traffic in and around the areas.

"Thankfully not customers have been affected," National Grid spokesperson Ted Kresse. 

But as for detours go, Kresse said "crews will most likely work into the night."

