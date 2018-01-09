Committee approves PawSox stadium proposal

By News Desk

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- The Senate Finance Committee approved the most recent PawSox stadium proposal Tuesday evening.

Before the vote the finance committee held a public hearing to get feedback on the revised bill.

The recent changes include requiring the team to develop around the stadium and the city getting naming rights money.

In a statement the PawSox say they are pleased by the leadership roles undertaken by Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Finance Chairman William Conley.

The bill will come to the Senate floor for a vote next week.

