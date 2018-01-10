West Warwick man facing child porn charges for second time

By: News Staff

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A West Warwick man is facing child pornography charges for the second time in less than two years.

36-year-old David Hamlin was charged with possession and transfer of child pornography after a court-authorized search warrant was executed at his residence Tuesday morning.

Police say the Internet connection at Hamlin’s apartment was being used to transfer the child pornography.

Hamlin was previously arrested back in 2016 for transfer of child pornography. He pled nolo contendere to an amended charge of access to computer for fraudulent purposes.

He will be arraigned in Kent County District Court Wednesday.

