Pawtucket kidnapping suspects arraigned

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Pawtucket residents accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman with a developmental disorder in Pawtucket were arraigned in court.

Joylinn Gelpi, 27, and Rafael Freitas, 27, both plead not guilty Wednesday morning in Providence Superior Court.

Police say they abducted the 28-year-old victim with Asperger's syndrome at an addiction treatment center then abused her while she was being kept in the basement of a Pawtucket home.

Gelpi and Freitas continue to be held without bail.

