Student pistol-whipped by school intruders, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Superintendent of Providence Public Schools Christopher Maher responds to this morning's security breach at Juanita Sanchez.

“Security and safety of our schools is always a priority,” said Providence Superintendent, Christopher Maher.

According to a police report, a student held the door open to let two unknown people inside the building just before 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. They had a black handgun and hit an 18-year-old male student in the head, telling him to empty his pockets.

The victim fought back and the two suspects ran off. Meanwhile, the school was put on lockdown, and access to nearby schools was restricted.

The person who opened the door was taken in for questioning.

Maher says letting people inside the school negates the purpose of having locked doors.

“It’s very worrisome but the good news is the doors are secured on the outside. It’s important that students do not let in outsiders. We have secure buildings but they're only as secure as we keep them,” said Superintendent Maher.

In this case, he says, school surveillance cameras helped them in their investigation and more may be on the horizon as the district considers expanding cameras throughout school buildings.

“We are interested in expanding cameras in the building especially if it leads to improved safety and security,” said Superintendent Maher.

