Electrical fire at Providence Place prompts evacuation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — An electrical fire forced parts of the third floor of Providence Place to evacuate early Wednesday evening.

According to the Providence Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the mall around 6:03 p.m., finding that heating tape on a water pipe had caught fire in an area adjacent to the cinemas.

Due to the amount of people so close to the fire, the cinemas on the third floor were evacuated.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm as a precaution, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported as of 6:40 p.m.

