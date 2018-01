By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — Crews in Fall River worked to save a woman who fell through the ice Wednesday evening.

Fall River Police told ABC6 News crews were dispatched to Davol Street, after reports came in that a woman fell through the ice.

Police did not provide extensive comment, but did say to woman was ultimately saved.

How she fell is unknown at this time.

