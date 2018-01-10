UPDATE: Water main ruptures in Lincoln

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A water main break in Lincoln flooded the streets Wednesday night.

Lincoln Police told ABC6 News a water main had ruptured in the area of River Road and Sweeney Street around 5:45 p.m., while crews were working to repair a gas leak in the same area.

"The water flow was significant enough to shoot water nearly 30 feet in the air," said Captain Philip Gould with the Lincoln Police Department.

The break also flooded two homes in the area with 3-4 feet of water.

As of 9:50 p.m., crews from Lincoln Water Department were still working to repair the leak, but the leak had been reduced.

"For the time being traffic is being detoured around that area of River Rd. If the repairs continue until the morning commute the Lincoln Police Department is asking for motorists to avoid the area since temporary detour travels through much smaller residential streets," said Captain Gould.'

"Important Note: As of now it does not appear that the water main break has affected Lonsdale Elementary School which is located nearby on River Rd. If there are any changes to school services, announcements will be made by the school administration."

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018