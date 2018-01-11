Cranston students being moved

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston elementary students are heading back to class Thursday after water forced the school to close and change location.

Students at Edgewood Highland Elementary will attend school a couple of blocks away at the Norwood Building.

Those students have been out since last week after a water main burst outside of the school. Then, several class rooms were damaged due to a busted water pipe in the ceiling.

Governor Gina Raimondo is aware of the aging school, but says there is no immediate plan to move Edgewood Highland to the top of the list to replace it.

“The reality is there are hundreds of schools in RI that are in that condition. We’re going to work as fast as we can to do the Band-Aids to get these kids back to school. But Band-Aids aren’t enough anymore. We’re past that point. And we need a real solution for a real problem,” said Governor Raimondo.

The governor will introduce that plan next week during her State of the State address on Tuesday night.

© WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018