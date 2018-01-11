Mentally ill inmates sue sheriff over solitary confinement - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Mentally ill inmates sue sheriff over solitary confinement

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A lawsuit filed against officials at a Massachusetts county jail alleges that mentally ill inmates are often held in solitary confinement with little treatment, but the sheriff dismisses the accusations as lies from disgruntled inmates.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Sheriff Thomas Hodgson and other officials at the Bristol County Jail.

It accuses jail officers of failing to assess inmates’ mental health history before segregating them from the rest of the population and failing to provide effective treatment.

Hodgson says state agencies and national accreditation organizations have regularly visited the jail and found that its policies meet standards. He says the lawsuit is riddled with inaccuracies and lies.

The plaintiffs are represented by the advocacy groups Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts and the Mental Health Legal Advisors Committee.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.