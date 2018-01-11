RI State Police respond to fight inside courthouse

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested after a fight broke out inside a Providence courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

Rhode Island State Police say about a half-dozen young men were involved in a melee on the fifth floor of the Garrahy Judicial Complex, outside Family Court, at approximately 12:10 p.m.

Several of them fled when officers arrived. Two men were arrested at the scene and a juvenile was transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Police arrested 23-year-old Damon Winslow, of Central Falls, and 26-year-old Randy Galloway, of Providence.

It is unclear at the moment as to why the fight occurred.

Winslow is being charged with following:

Disorderly Conduct

Simple Assault

Resisting Legal and/or Illegal Arrest

Galloway is being charged with Disorderly Conduct and Simple Assault.

Both suspects are scheduled to be arraigned in Providence District Court Thursday.

