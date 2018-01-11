Documents offer glimpse of state's push to woo Amazon

By: The Associated Press

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Internal documents show Massachusetts officials moved quickly to seize a potentially lucrative opportunity following Amazon’s announcement in September that it was seeking a second North American headquarters.

Thousands of pages of emails and documents related to the state’s formal bid for Amazon were obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request.

State officials began formulating a strategy to lure Amazon within hours of the company’s announcement.

Officials opted not to endorse a specific location for the headquarters but instead pitch the state as a whole, providing information about 26 possible sites.

MassDevelopment, the state’s semi-independent economic finance agency, paid a consultant nearly $177,000 to help formulate the Amazon bid.

The effort was code-named Project Rufus, after a dog that gained celebrity status while roaming Amazon's offices during the company's early days.

