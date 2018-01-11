Providence man arrested following restaurant assault

By News Staff

PAWTUCKET. R.I. (WLNE) – A Providence man was arrested Wednesday after assaulting a man at a Pawtucket restaurant late last month.

On December 27th Pawtucket Police responded to Royal Fried Chicken at 270 Dexter Street for report of a disturbance.

Upon arrival officers found a 43-year old male victim on the floor bleeding from a laceration to the face. Police say the victim was confused and disoriented and could not remember what had happened to him.

Witnesses on scene said that a black male with long curly hair was in the restaurant shouting and acting belligerently. They say the victim asked the man to stop yelling and was punched several times in the face by the suspect before falling to the ground.

Police say the suspect then continued to punch the victim as he lay on the ground and slammed the victims head against the floor. When another patron tried to intervene, the suspect stomped on the victim’s head before leaving the restaurant.

Police were able to obtain surveillance footage of the incident and uploaded pictures of the suspect to the department’s Facebook page. After several public tips police were able to identify the suspect as Richard Lee King, 33, of Providence.

King was arrested Wednesday and charged with Felony Assault and Disorderly Conduct. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence District Court Thursday.

After the assault the victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was treated for the laceration and a possible concussion before being released.

