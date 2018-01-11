Central Falls man arrested after fleeing police, jumping into Blackstone River

By News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Central Falls man was arrested Wednesday after fleeing Pawtucket Police by jumping into the Blackstone River.

Around 11:00 p.m., Pawtucket Police observed a white Hyundai Elantra commit a traffic violation. When an officer attempted to stop the vehicle on Taft Street, the car continued to drive before stopping near the Taft Street boat ramp.

Police say the driver, Justin Acosta, 41, of Central Falls, immediately exited the vehicle and approached a Pawtucket Police officer in an aggressive manner.

When the officer ordered Acosta to return to his vehicle, he fled and jumped into the Blackstone River, swimming to the middle and holding onto a floating piece of ice.

Pawtucket Police dispatched a rescue boat and were able to convince Acosta to take hold of a rescue buoy.

After pulling him ashore, Police arrested Acosta on charges of resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license, and transported him to Rhode Island Hospital.

A background check of Acosta showed Pawtucket Police that he had five active arrest warrants and was to be considered armed and dangerous.

The following warrants for Acosta were active at the time:

NCIC Extraditable Warrant (RI) for FTA for Disposition on a Domestic Strangulation charge

Arrest Warrant for a Fraud charge loaded 4-12-17 by Rhode Island State Police

Superior Court bench warrant for a Domestic Strangulation warrant loaded 6-7-17 by East Providence PD

Reciprocal Body Attachment warrant for a Non-criminal charge loaded 3-10-17

Police say Acosta was arraigned in Providence Thursday morning.

