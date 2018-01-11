Cranston students return to class

By: The Associated Press

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Students from Edgewood-Highlands Elementary School finally returned to the classroom Thursday.

While the lessons may not be taking place in their usual building, the Cranston students and their teachers are excited to get back into a routine.

Despite the clean up that continues at their building on Pawtuxet Avenue, the students will be going to the Norwood Avenue School, which is a few blocks away.

School officials worked to make sure the changes were as seamless as possible.

A sea of backpacks headed into the Norwood Avenue School building in Cranston Thursday morning.

For students it was their first day being relocated after a water main break at Edgewood Highland Elementary last week.

“It feels good and he’s excited,” said parent, Mariella Marizan.

Many parents who chose to walk their kids to class were not quite sure of what to expect.

“I was nervous. I took the day out of work. I didn’t know what we were in for,” said parent, Amanda Van Bever.

Those fears quickly eased as the families received a warm welcome from police and teachers.

There was also a group of students from Park View Middle School to help the youngsters navigate their new temporary building.

“So generally everything went as smoothly as everything can be expected. Its like the first day of school but only in January,” said Cranston Superintendent Jeannine Nota-Masse.

While some enjoyed the time off and were hoping to keep the extended break going, others were ready to return.

“I thought why not Friday? I thought why not Monday?,” said student, Alton Shine.

It will be a while though before they can get back into their regular building on Pawtuxet Avenue.

Pictures show the damage that the burst pipe caused. In fact, two classrooms will have to be completely reconstructed.

Cranston Public Schools are optimistic the repairs will be done by February break, but some parents are not so sure.

“I don’t know. That seems ambitious. But more power to them if they can do it,” said parent, Vikki Wheeler.

In the meantime, the superintendent is thanking all those involved for their patience and understanding.

“The kids are approaching it with excitement and resiliency. So I’m grateful for the families and the students who are doing this for us,” said Superintendent Jeannine Nota-Masse.

Now, there is an exception as to why pre-school students are not going to the Norwood Avenue School. Instead, they are to report to E.S. Rhodes Elementary that is on Shaw Avenue.

