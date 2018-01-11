Harbor seal pup returned to ocean after rehabilitation at Mystic Aquarium

By News Staff

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – A baby seal was released back into the ocean Thursday following a four-month rehabilitation program at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut

Snap Dragon, an 8-month old harbor seal, was rescued by the International Fund for Animal Welfare in Chatham, Massachusetts and transferred to Mystic Aquarium’s Rescue Clinic in September for rehabilitation of a broken flipper and multiple wounds.

On Thursday, crowds gathered at Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown as representatives from the aquarium returned Snap Dragon to his natural ocean habitat.

Snap Dragon gained 8 pounds during his stint in rehab, returning to the ocean as a healthy 45-pound seal pup.

