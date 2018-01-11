Suspect sought for theft from Fatima Hospital

By: News Staff

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The theft of construction equipment from Fatima Hospital has North Providence police looking for a suspect.

Back on December 22nd 2017, a black and yellow Caterpillar Brand Skid Steer was stolen from Fatima Hospital around 1:00 a.m.

The Skid Steer, which bears the serial number MET00335, is valued at around $75,000.00, officials said.

Police now seek information on what is believed to be a white, or light colored Ford F-series, with dark utility body and trailer in tow that was seen on surveillance footage.

The suspicious vehicle was then seen heading east toward Pawtucket via Mineral Spring Avenue.

“The following week Pawtucket PD began investigating a similar crime in which a Bobcat machine was stolen from their jurisdiction. A similar suspect vehicle was seen on surveillance there,” said North Providence Police.

Anyone with any information on this incident, you are encouraged to call the North Providence Police Department Detective Division at 401-233-4533 ext. 158.

