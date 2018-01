By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — An explosion on a barge is under investigation.

North Kingstown Fire Department said two men were working on a barge when there was an explosion around 3:19 p.m., at Senesco Marine on Macnaught St.

The extent of their injuries is unknown, but authorities said both men were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018