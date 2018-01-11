RI Department of Health lifts boil water advisory on areas of Coventry

By News Staff

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Thursday that the boil water advisory issued for Centre of New England Boulevard in Coventry in late December has been lifted.

About 1000 Coventry residents were affected by the December 30th order after E. coli bacteria was found in water samples taken by the Centre of new England Boulevard water system.

The Department of Health said Thursday that at this time no sections of Coventry are on a boil water advisory, as samples from the water system on January 8th, 9th and 10th were all absent of bacteria.

Residents in the area are advised to clean and sanitize refrigerators and water dispensers, replace water filter cartridges, and flush any faucets or taps not used during the boil advisory for 10 minutes.

The Department of Health says the water system was flushed and disinfected before collecting the new, clean samples, and further routine sampling of the water system will continue.

