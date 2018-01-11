Mother, son indicted for death of mother's boyfriend - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Mother, son indicted for death of mother's boyfriend

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 17-year-old and his mother have been indicted in Rhode Island for the death of his mother's boyfriend.        

The man's burning body was found last year in a wooded area of Massachusetts.     

Xavier Vidot has been charged as an adult with one count of murder and using a firearm while committing a crime of violence.

His mother, 36-year-old Melonie Perez, has been charged with compounding a felony, failing to report a death and misprision of a felony.             

Police say Vidot told officers he shot 24-year-old Valdez Loiseau in Cranston after the man got into an altercation with the boy's mother.

Authorities say Perez told officers she helped her son move the body.            

Police found Loiseau's burned body in Attleboro, Massachusetts in July 2017.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.