Attleboro proposes new $266m high school with state aid

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) -- Walking through the 56-year-old Attleboro High School, it's clear it's more than a little worse for wear.

Leaking steam pipes have left a patchwork of metal plates in the floor, and have caused safety hazards like burning hot floor tiles.

Unreliable heating controls have caused vastly different temperatures from room to room.

"The building has systems that need replacing. But the fact that they are breaking down is having an educational impact." said David Sawyer, Attleboro Superintendent of Schools. "But also the building was designed for a different time."

The science labs here date back to 1974, open floor plans hastily divided into classrooms have made for noisy learning spaces, and much of the building is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

So after 10 years of applying, the Massachusetts State Building Authority has agreed to subsidize about half the cost of a new school, which they determined was cheaper than doing repairs.

The total cost of the proposal--$266 million, with Attleboro on the hook for $136 million.

While some residents are sold on the need for a new school, others are saying not so fast on the price tag.

The state still has to make a final decision on the design of the school, which is expected on February 14th.

Then Attleboro has four months to come up with their half of the money, which must be approved by voters.

