Meet-and-greet with former Patriots players at Warwick Mall

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) -- The Warwick Mall played host to a special meet-and-greet with former Patriots players Thursday night.

People lined up for hours, waiting for the chance to meet Harold Shaw and Patrick Pass.

It was all organized by the Rhode Island Lottery to promote a new Patriots-themed scratch-ff game called 5X Champions.

Shaw and Pass were available to sign autographs and take photos with fans, along with Patriots cheerleaders.

Fans also had the chance to view the Patriots' five Super Bowl rings on display.

There was also a raffle to win Patriots tickets, autographed memorabilia and other swag.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018