Police investigate fatal pedestrian accident

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating an accident in Pawtucket where a pedestrian was struck and killed on the foggy highway.

State Police are not releasing any details at the moment, but ABC6 News was on the scene after 11 p.m. Thursday when two of the three lanes were shut down for Pawtucket and State Police to investigate.

Two cars were pulled to the shoulder of the road. One of the cars had severe front end damage and a smashed windshield.

Witnesses describe a female running in the road on the southbound side of the highway who was then struck by at least two cars.

The medical examiner was also on scene Thursday night.

There is no known information about the driver or drivers involved at the moment.

ABC6 will bring you the latest information once it becomes available.

