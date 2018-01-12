East Providence house condemned

By: News Staff

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence has condemned a home after removing dozens of cats and dogs.

Officials boarded up a home on 26 Floyd Avenue after a building inspector deemed it unsafe.

East Providence Animal Control told ABC6 News they removed 20 dogs, 22 cats, a bearded dragon, and a mouse from the home.

As a result of the animal control call, a 40-year-old Rachael Duarte was arrested for simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Officials would only comment that they were taking the animals for “their own safety.” The home is now condemned and is being boarded up to avoid having people go inside.

DCYF was also on the scene, but has yet to get back to ABC6 about their involvement in the case.

Duarte was arraigned in Providence District Court Friday and was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and referred to the pre-trial services unit for a mental evaluation.

