More than 40 animals taken from condemned Riverside home

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Providence home is now condemned after dozens of cats and dogs and other animals were removed from the filth.

Officials boarded up the home on 26 Floyd Avenue after a building inspector deemed it unsafe.

East Providence Animal Control told ABC6 News they removed 20 dogs, 22 cats, a bearded dragon, and a mouse from the home. Animal Control says the dogs were covered in feces.

As a result of the animal control call, 40-year-old Rachael Duarte was arrested for simple assault on an officer and disorderly conduct. Animal-related charges against her are pending.

Officials would only comment that they were taking the animals for “their own safety.” A veterinarian said they seemed to be in good health, despite some fleas and worming.

DCYF was also on the scene assessing a 17-year-old's living situation in the home.

Duarte was arraigned in Providence District Court Friday and was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and referred to the pre-trial services unit for a mental evaluation.

